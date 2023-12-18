HC upholds cancellation of Barishal-4 AL nominee Shammi's candidacy

The High Court today upheld the Election Commission's decision that cancelled the nomination of ruling Awami League's candidate Shammi Ahmed due to her dual citizenship.

Shammi Ahmed had filed her nomination papers for contesting as the AL candidate from Barishal-4 constituency in the upcoming January 7 parliamentary election.

Today, the HC bench of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir Lytton and Justice SM Maniruzzaman rejected a writ petition filed by Shammi Ahmed challenging the EC's decision.

Shah Monjurul Hoque appeared for Shammi Ahmed and Mahbub Shafique argued for Independent Candidate Pankaj Devnath, who challenged the candidacy of Shamim Haque with the EC over her dual citizenship\.