Gonotantri Party: SC order on its participation in polls today
The Supreme Court chamber judge will pass an order today on whether the candidates of two factions of the Awami League alliance Gonotantri Party can contest the elections.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim yesterday fixed the date to deliver order on two petitions.
A petition was filed by the EC, challenging a High Court order that on December 18 stayed the EC decision which cancelled the candidatures of all aspirants of the party.
Another was submitted by Shahadat Hossain, leader of a faction, seeking permission from the SC for its three candidates to contest the election.
