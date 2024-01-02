Give BNP-Jamaat befitting response through ballots

Hasina says at city rally

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina yesterday urged the people to give a befitting reply to arson and violence by BNP-Jamaat by casting votes during the January 7 polls.

Addressing a campaign rally at the Kalabagan Krira Chakra ground in the capital's Dhanmondi, she asked the people to remain vigilant against the arsonists of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

"The BNP and the Jamaat want to snatch your votes by resorting to arson violence," Hasina said.

The prime minister urged the voters to go to polling stations and cast votes in the morning of January 7 so no one can snatch their voting rights.

Alleging that the BNP is habituated to vote rigging, the AL chief said the party is now boycotting the polls as it cannot steal votes.

"They [BNP] don't want to run, rather they want to foil the polls…. But they don't have so much courage to stop the election. They won't be able to do so."

Referring to the BNP's poor performance in the 2008 national election, Hasina said many people had thought that the party would win more seats than the AL or equal seats to those of the AL's.

"But people rejected them for looting, militancy, terrorism, rise of Bangla Bhai and corruption," she said.

The premier said the BNP boycotted the 2014 election and performed poorly in 2018 due to its "nomination business".

Hasina said her party has won the hearts of the people by ensuring the continuation of democracy, peace, socio-economic development, education and housing for the people, and increasing the per capita income from 2009 to 2023.

"We now get votes as we've won the hearts of the people by working for them in every sector. We don't need to rig votes."

She said the BNP cannot win without resorting to vote rigging which was proved in the 2008 election.

Talking about the development of Dhaka city, the PM cited different development projects implemented in the capital.

Noting that a metro rail service has already started here, Hasina said the government will construct six metro rail lines to end traffic congestion in the capital.

The PM said her government has already taken up projects to free the rivers around Dhaka, including the Buriganga, Balu and Turag, from pollution, increase their navigability and construct walkways along their banks.

She said the overhead cables of different service providers will be installed underground in phases to enhance the beauty of the capital and thus ensure the safety of the city dwellers.

Hasina greeted all on the occasion of the new year of 2024.

The AL president introduced 15 party candidates, who are running for seats in Dhaka, to her audience and sought votes for them.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, presidium member and AL candidate for Dhaka-13 (Mohammadpur-Adabar) Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary and AL nominee for Dhaka-8 (Ramna-Motijheel) AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Falze Noor Taposh, and AL aspirant for Dhaka-10 (Dhanmondi-New Market-Kalabagan-Hazaribagh) Ferdous Ahmed also spoke at the rally, jointly organised by AL Dhaka city south and north units.