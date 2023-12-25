Election-related violence won't be tolerated: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said Awami League will not tolerate any kind of election-related violence.

Quader, also AL general secretary, said this at a press briefing at AL president's political office yesterday.

"We will extend full support to the Election Commission's actions against any anti-election violence, regardless of the party involved," he said.

About the BNP's call for non-cooperation movement, Quader said, "BNP is saying that they will not pay tax. If they do not pay, they will go to jail. If you do not pay the utility bill, you will be punished. If you do not pay the electricity bill, the line will be cut. If you do not pay the water bill, the water line will be cut. If Tarique Rahman does not cooperate, they will lose everything."

"They are calling for these bizarre movements sitting abroad. If you dare, come home. There will be no Khomeini-style protests in Bangladesh sitting abroad," the AL leader added.