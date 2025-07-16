'Heinous act' of attacking NCP rally in Gopalganj will not go unpunished: govt

The government termed the use of violence in Gopalganj as "utterly indefensible"

The government said today that the "heinous act" of attacking leaders and activists at a peaceful National Citizen Party (NCP) rally today – allegedly carried out by members of the banned Awami League's Chhatra League and AL activists – will not go unpunished.

In a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing this afternoon, the government termed the use of violence in Gopalganj as "utterly indefensible".

"Preventing young citizens from peacefully holding a rally to commemorate the one-year anniversary of their revolutionary movement is a shameful violation of their fundamental rights," it said.

Members of the National Citizen Party (NCP), police and media were subjected to brutal attacks, with their cars vandalised and individuals violently assaulted, according to the statement.

"The perpetrators must be swiftly identified and held fully accountable. There is no place for such violence against any citizen of Bangladesh," said the press statement.

The government commended the army and police for their prompt intervention, and applauded the resilience and courage of the students who carried on with their rally despite these malicious threats.

"Those responsible for this brutality will face justice. Let it be made absolutely clear: violence has no place in our nation. Justice must and will prevail," it said.