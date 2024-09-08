Govt strictly against any mob justice

Says Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam today said the government is strictly against any mob justice, reiterating that the law will take its own course.

He said people will remain careful only to make sure that there is no compromise to hold perpetrators accountable.

A former Bangladesh Chhatra League leader, who had a physical disability caused by violence in 2014, died early Sunday after being beaten by a mob in Rajshahi last night.

The special assistant made the remarks when a reporter drew his attention regarding mob justice, including the killing of the BCL man.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, Deputy Press Secretaries Abul Kalam Azad Majumdar and Apurba Jahangir were present at the briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy.

The special assistant said the government favours due process when a reporter wanted to know about wholesale cases that are being filed.

Mahfuj said Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus talked to the students on different issues, marking one month of the interim government.