Fire stations to be built in 32 upazilas

Says home adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (retd) yesterday said initiatives will soon be taken to build fire service stations in 32 upazilas across the country.

"Currently, there are no fire service stations in 32 upazilas in the country. Fire service stations will be built in the upazilas as soon as possible," he said.

He said this while speaking to journalists after visiting the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters in the capital.

He said a place has been allotted in Munshiganj's Gazaria for building a training academy for the fire service.

The home adviser also assured that the issue of increasing the risk allowance for the officials and employees of the fire service department will be considered.