Mon Nov 11, 2024 02:26 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 02:29 AM

CA appoints 3 new special assistants with state ministerial rank

Mon Nov 11, 2024 02:26 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 02:29 AM
Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, left, Prof Dr Sayedur Rahman, and Prof Dr M Aminul Islam

Hours after induction three more advisers to the interim government, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus appointed three special assistants equivalent to state minister portfolio.

A gazette notification by Cabinet Division last night said that the chief adviser appointed those special assistants under the Rules of Business, 1996.

Those three are former inspector general of police Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sayedur Rahman and former Rajshahi University Professor Dr M Aminul Islam.

They were entrusted with executive power to assist advisers for the ministries of home, health and family welfare and education, respectively.

|বাংলাদেশ

প্রতিমন্ত্রীর পদমর্যাদায় ৩ বিশেষ সহকারী নিয়োগ

তিনজন নতুন উপদেষ্টার শপথ গ্রহণের পরে বিশেষ সহকারীদের নিয়োগ দিলেন অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনূস।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
