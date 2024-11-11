CA appoints 3 new special assistants with state ministerial rank

Hours after induction three more advisers to the interim government, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus appointed three special assistants equivalent to state minister portfolio.

A gazette notification by Cabinet Division last night said that the chief adviser appointed those special assistants under the Rules of Business, 1996.

Those three are former inspector general of police Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sayedur Rahman and former Rajshahi University Professor Dr M Aminul Islam.

They were entrusted with executive power to assist advisers for the ministries of home, health and family welfare and education, respectively.