2 deputy commissioners among 3 transferred ahead of polls

The Ministry of Public Administration today announced transfers of at least three government officials, including two deputy commissioners, ahead of the upcoming national parliamentary election.

The transfers are effective immediately, said a notification issued by the ministry today.

Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Didar-E-Alam Mohammed Maksud has been transferred to Mymensingh, where he will continue to serve as DC.

Deputy Secretary of Parliament secretariat Md Rashed Iqbal Chowdhury has been made the DC in Sunamganj.

Mymensingh DC Mostafizur Rahman was transferred as the deputy secretary of the Health Service division.

The Election Commission on Thursday had asked for the transfer of all upazila nirbahi officers and officers-in-charge of police stations across the country.

The upcoming national parliamentary election is scheduled to be held on January 7, next year.