Upazila polls: Relatives of AL MPs in 15 races of 2nd phase

40 BNP leaders running, party expels 4 more

Awami League's move to keep relatives of its lawmakers from participating in the upazila parishad election is falling flat in the second phase of the polls as well.

Around 15 relatives of AL MPs are participating in the May 21 election as they had not withdrawn their candidacy by yesterday, the deadline for withdrawing candidature.

Only Golam Mortuza, son of Narayanganj-1 lawmaker and former minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, quit the race in Rupganj.

Voting would be held in 159 upazilas.

According to sources, Nazrul Majid Mahmud, younger brother of Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, is running for chairman in Monohardi, Narsingdi; Eashanul Hakim, cousin of Railway Minister Zillul Hakim, is running for chairman in Baliakandi, Rajbari; and Jamil Hasan, elder brother of State Minister Rumana Ali, is running for chairman in Sreepur, Gazipur.

Besides, relatives and family members of former minister and MP of Lalmonirhat-2 Nuruzzaman Ahmed, former minister and MP of Cumilla-10 AHM Mustafa Kamal, Habiganj-3 AL MP Abu Zahir, Pabna-3 AL MP Mokbul Hossain, among others, are participating the election.

In the first phase of the polls held on May 8, almost 50 relatives of AL lawmakers participated.

Prior to that election, the AL directed its lawmakers to make their family members and close relatives withdraw from the race. Only Lutful Habib, brother-in-law of State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, withdrew from the race in Singra, Natore.

Although the BNP has shunned the election, around 40 local leaders of the party and its front organisations are participating in the second phase, up from around 30 in the first phase.

BNP yesterday expelled four leaders for ignoring the instruction, taking the number of expulsions over the polls to 80.