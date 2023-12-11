Elections
Elections
Shimul, wife both see rise in assets

Both Shafiqul Islam Shimul and his wife have witnessed a significant increase in their assets over the last five years, according to the affidavit he submitted to the EC for the upcoming polls.

According to the affidavit, Shimul, an incumbent lawmaker and AL candidate from Natore-2 constituency, owns movable and immovable assets worth over Tk 4.65 crore, while the worth of his movable and immovable assets amounted to Tk 3.83 crore in 2018, based on the affidavit he submitted ahead of the 11th parliamentary elections.

His assets include cash, bank deposits, investments in postal and savings certificates, motor vehicles, gold ornaments, lands, and houses.

Shimul claimed himself to be a businessman in the latest affidavit, while in 2018, he said he was a 'first class contractor and supplier' by profession.

Meanwhile, according to the affidavits, his wife owns assets worth over Tk 7.57 crore, while the amount was Tk 1.85 crore five years ago. Her profession wasn't mentioned in the affidavits.

Shimul had loans worth around Tk 66 lakh in 2018, but now he doesn't have any loans based on the 2023 affidavit.

However, Shimul's annual income has decreased in the last five years, as it has gone down to Tk 53 lakh in 2023 from Tk 64.32 lakh in 2018.

