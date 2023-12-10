Elias’ wife’s cash soars from zero to Tk 1.40cr in 5yrs

Elias Uddin Mollah's wife went from holding zero cash in 2018 to now holding Tk 1.40 crore, as per his affidavit submitted to the Election Commissioner ahead of the upcoming national election.

Elias is the incumbent MP of Dhaka-16 constituency and is currently contesting for the same position.

Earlier, his wife had no financial transactions with banks or economic institutions, possessing no savings, fixed deposits, or electronic assets, but her total assets now amount to slightly over Tk 1 crore.

She currently holds Tk 46.48 lakh in deposits from banks and financial institutions. Additionally, she possesses savings certificates and fixed deposits amounting to around Tk 21 lakh. None of these financial assets were disclosed in the affidavit submitted for the 2018 national election.

In the 2018 eleventh parliamentary elections, Elias Mollah declared an annual income of Tk 2.76 crore, now, his annual income increased to Tk 3.11 crore.