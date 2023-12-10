Elections
Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Elections
FROM Candidates’ Affidavits

Elias’ wife’s cash soars from zero to Tk 1.40cr in 5yrs

Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:00 AM

Elias Uddin Mollah's wife went from holding zero cash in 2018 to now holding Tk 1.40 crore, as per his affidavit submitted to the Election Commissioner ahead of the upcoming national election.

Elias is the incumbent MP of Dhaka-16 constituency and is currently contesting for the same position.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Earlier, his wife had no financial transactions with banks or economic institutions, possessing no savings, fixed deposits, or electronic assets, but her total assets now amount to slightly over Tk 1 crore.

She currently holds Tk 46.48 lakh in deposits from banks and financial institutions. Additionally, she possesses savings certificates and fixed deposits amounting to around Tk 21 lakh. None of these financial assets were disclosed in the affidavit submitted for the 2018 national election.

In the 2018 eleventh parliamentary elections, Elias Mollah declared an annual income of Tk 2.76 crore, now, his annual income increased to Tk 3.11 crore.

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

পাগলা মসজিদ: সব রেকর্ড ভেঙে দানবাক্সে মিলল ৬ কোটি ৩২ লাখ ৫১ হাজার টাকা

ঐতিহ্যবাহী পাগলা মসজিদে আরও একটি দানবাক্স বাড়ানো হয়েছে। দানের পরিমাণ বেড়ে যাওয়ায় এখন পাগলা মসজিদের দানবাক্সের সংখ্যা নয়টি।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

৩১ মার্চ পর্যন্ত ভারতীয় পেঁয়াজ রপ্তানি বন্ধের ঘোষণা, লাগামহীন দেশের বাজার

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification