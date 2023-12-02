Elections: 128 female candidates to run for 99 seats

A total of 128 female candidates will run for 99 seats in the January 7 national election.

This is only 4.71 percent of the total 2,713 candidates taking part in the polls in 300 constituencies.

Only 16 out of the 29 political parties, who are contesting the polls, have fielded 83 female candidates. Besides, as many as 45 females will run as independents.

The Representation of the People Order (RPO)-1972 stipulates that political parties will set aside at least 33 percent of their all committee posts for women, including the central committee. However, the major political parties are yet to fulfil this obligation.

In 2021, the Election Commission set 2030 for fulfilling the obligation.

The ruling Awami League has fielded the highest 23 female candidates, including party President Sheikh Hasina, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, incumbent MPs Matia Chowdhury, Umme Kulsum Smrity, Syeda Zakia Noor, Sagufta Yeasmin, Simin Hossain, Meher Afroze, and Selima Ahmad.

Jatiya Party has nominated nine female candidates, the second highest. Party Chief Patron Raushan Ershad didn't collect its nomination form.

Only two female MPs, including Raushan, are representing the JP in the 11th parliament. The other lawmaker, Nasrin Jahan Ratna, has secured a party ticket.

JP presidium member Salma Islam and Sherifa Quader, wife of party Chairman GM Quader, are among the party's other nominees.