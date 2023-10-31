Elections
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Oct 31, 2023 01:44 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 31, 2023 01:48 PM

Elections

CEC to meet president on Nov 5 to discuss announcement of nat’l polls schedule

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and CEC Kazi Habibul Awal

Chief Election Commission Kazi Habibul Awal will meet with President Mohammed Shahabuddin on November 5 to discuss the announcement of the election schedule, according to Bangabhaban.

The Election Commission (EC) yesterday sought a date between November 1 and 5 for meeting the president to discuss the 12th national parliament election, it said.

The commission said it will hold a meeting after the meeting with the president. The schedule of the 12th national election may be finalised at that meeting. Returning officers may be appointed then.

The CEC will then announce the schedule of the general election through an address to the nation on Bangladesh Television.

A meeting with the president before announcing the schedule for national election is a long-time practice.

 

 

