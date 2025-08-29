BNP, CPB welcome EC work plan

Announcement breach of govt’s commitment: NCP

The BNP and Communist Party of Bangladesh welcomed the Election Commission work plan for the next parliamentary polls, while the National Citizen Party and Islami Andolan Bangladesh criticised it.

The EC yesterday revealed its work plan and set November as the deadline for wrapping up all major preparations.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told The Daily Star that the announcement fulfilled people's expectations.

"Everything has been done according to public expectations. I hope there will be no more irrelevant questions about the election now."

CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said the roadmap will be credible only if specific and practical steps are taken.

"Simply declaring a plan is not enough; it must be implemented effectively to gain the people's trust," he told this newspaper. "We want to take the Election Commission's announcement positively. But the main task now is to make it credible to the people."

However, NCP said the announcement of the electoral roadmap ahead of finalising the July Charter is a breach of the government's commitments.

Speaking at a press conference at the party's central office in Banglamotor, NCP leaders said preparing for polls without completing the implementation process of the July Charter could trigger a future political crisis, for which the government would be held responsible.

A statement was read out by NCP Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam.

While discussions on the July Charter were ongoing, the chief adviser's "unilateral" announcement of the election left the NCP "shocked", said Ariful.

"For the greater interest, we accepted it. The chief adviser announced that the election would be held in the week before Ramadan in 2026. In that case, sufficient progress on reform and justice must be achieved by that time."

Ariful added that they are by no means against elections. From that perspective, announcing the roadmap is positive. However, they believe that the sooner the July Charter receives a legal basis, the sooner the election can be held.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh Spokesperson Gazi Ataur Rahman said students and people sacrificed their blood and lives in July last year seeking permanent freedom from autocracy in the country.

"Without giving any work plan on that, announcing an electoral roadmap under the old arrangement is nothing but a denial of the July mass uprising.

"Not even the slightest of fundamental reforms has been implemented. Therefore, before any other roadmap, a roadmap for implementing the July Charter must be given."

Gazi Ataur said there has been no solution yet as to whether the election will be held under the existing system or under the PR system. "Before a settlement of this, the Election Commission has no moral right to announce such an action plan."