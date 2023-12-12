3 Siddique brothers

The three brothers -- Latif Siddique, Kader Siddique and Murad Siddique -- are contesting the upcoming national elections from Tangail 4, 8 and 5 respectively.

NO HOUSE IN LATIF'S NAME

Former minister and expelled Awami League leader Latif Siddique, mentioned no house in his name in an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

The four-time lawmaker from Tangail-4 (Kalihati) will be contesting the upcoming polls from the constituency as an independent.

Latif mentioned having no residential or commercial building, house or apartment in his name, while his wife owns a house that was built by relatives and well-wishers.

He possesses Tk 7 lakh in cash and Tk 3 lakh in bank deposits, and has no loans. He mentioned 1.87 acres of land in Kaultila of Gazipur worth Tk 65 lakh, and 39 decimals of fallow land at his ancestral home in Chhatihati worth Tk 32,000.

He gets a yearly allowance of Tk 2,62,000 as a freedom fighter. He owns an SUV worth Tk 65 lakh.

His wife Laila Siddique, a former lawmaker, owns 6-katha land in Dhaka and 7-decimal land in Kalihati. She has 20 tolas of gold ornaments.

Kader Siddique

KADER HAS OVER TK 21.80CR LOAN

Krishak Sramik Janata League president Abdul Kader Siddique mentioned having over Tk 21.80 crore loan with a bank in his affidavit. The two-time lawmaker from Tangail-8 (Basail-Sakhipur) will contest the polls as a candidate from his party.

Kader mentioned an annual income of Tk 10 lakh in the affidavit from agriculture, bank interests and teaching, among others.

He mentioned a loan of Tk 21,80,31,000 in Agrani Bank's Tangail branch against Sonar Bangla Engineering Company (Pvt) Ltd as its chairman and managing director. The loan has been rescheduled on November 26.

He did not mention having any movable and immovable properties.

Murad Siddique

MURAD'S ANNUAL INCOME TK 49 LAKH

Murad Siddique, an independent candidate from Tangail-5 (Sadar) constituency, mentioned an annual income of Tk 49,38,903 as a contractor.

His immovable assets include 3 acres and 6 decimals of agricultural land and an ancestral house on 60-decimal land. He also has 72-decimal land in Tangail and a flat worth Tk 1.07 crore in Dhaka's Gulshan in his wife's name.

Murad now possesses Tk 34,70,100 in cash, Tk 30,73,810 as deposits in banks and financial institutions, and an SUV worth Tk 37.45 lakh.

His wife possesses Tk 2,16,073 in cash, Tk 1,21,89,656 in bank deposits, a car worth Tk 18.50 lakh, and 64 tolas of gold.