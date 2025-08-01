20 parties miss EC audit deadline

Twenty political parties have yet to submit their annual audit reports to the Election Commission (EC), despite yesterday's deadline.

Currently, there are 50 registered political parties in the country. Of them, 29 have submitted their audit reports, and 10 parties have applied for an extension through written applications.

According to an EC report on political party audit submissions, the ten parties requesting extensions are: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Bangladesh National Awami Party, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh Muslim League (BML), Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JSD, Bangladesh Jatiya Party-BJP, Bangladesh Jatiya Party, and Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Andolan-BNM.

The remaining ten parties have neither submitted their audit reports nor applied for an extension, the EC report states.

These are: Krishak Sramik Janata League, Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh (BDB), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Zaker Party, Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), Bangladesh Muslim League, Gono Front, Bangladesh National Awami Party (NAP), Trinamool BNP, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Bangladesh JSD), and Ganosamhati Andolon.

Under the Representation of the People Order (RPO) of 1972, all registered political parties are required to submit audited financial reports of the previous calendar year to the EC by July each year.