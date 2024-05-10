15 ‘hurt’ in Subarnachar post-polls violence

At least 15 people were allegedly injured in post-poll violence in Noakhali's Subarnachar upazila yesterday and the night before.

The first phase of the upazila parishad election was held on Wednesday.

AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury, president of Noakhali Awami League, and Shabab Chowdhury, son of Noakhali-4 MP Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, contested for the chairman post. Shabab won.

Khairul's supporters alleged that at least 15 of their men were injured in three separate attacks by Shabab's supporters in three unions.

The first attack was at Mohammadpur union around 11:00pm on Wednesday, the second one took place at Purba Charbata union around 12:10am and the third at Charjabbar union around 10:00am yesterday.

At least four houses were also vandalised during the attacks, they claimed.

Shabab, however, could not be contacted over phone for comments despite repeated attempts.

Police visited the spots and took necessary measures to avert further violence.

Mohammad Asadhuj Zamman, superintendent of police in Noakhali, said legal action will be taken if anyone files a complaint.