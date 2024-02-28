Viqarunnisa school: DSHE decides to cancel admission of 169 first-graders

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has decided to cancel the admissions of 169 students of class one from the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College for breaching the age limit policy.

The DSHE today submitted a report to the High Court in this regard.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Kazi Mynul Hassan, on behalf of the DSHE, placed the report before the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil during the hearing of a writ petition filed by guardians of two aspirant students challenging the legality of admissions of 169 students.

The bench asked the authorities concerned with Viqarunnisa to implement the DSHE's decision and to submit a compliance report before it on March 6, DAG Mynul Hassan told The Daily Star.

According to the admission policy, the students, who were born before January 1, 2017, will be considered disqualified for being admitted into Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

But, DSHE has found that 169 students have been admitted breaching the admission policy as they were born in 2015 and 2016, DAG Mynul said.

Viqarunnisa Noon School and College's lawyer Muhammad Rafiul Islam told this correspondent that the governing body of the institution will take the next course of action following the DSHE's report after holding a meeting.

The Viqarunnisa school has admitted the 169 students to its main branch at Baily Road, Azimpur Branch, Dhanmondi Branch and Bashundhara Branch through lottery system in January this year in consultation with the DSHE, he added.

Advocate Md Shameem Sardar appeared for the writ petitioners during the hearing of the petition.