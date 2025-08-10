Education
A Correspondent, CU
Sun Aug 10, 2025 02:07 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 07:03 AM

Most Viewed

Education
Education

Students lock CU hall canteen for serving stale food

Sun Aug 10, 2025 02:07 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 07:03 AM
A Correspondent, CU
Sun Aug 10, 2025 02:07 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 07:03 AM
Photo: Collected

Students of Chittagong University's AF Rahman Hall locked the hall canteen and an adjacent shop yesterday, alleging that they were selling unhygienic and stale food.

The incident took place around 2:30pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Witnesses said trouble began when the owner of the canteen served food to a student without washing his hands. When the student objected to the matter, the owner reportedly replied, "Eat it if you want, or leave it."

Angered by this, students locked the doors of the canteen.

During their visit, the hall's residential teacher Morshedul Haque, assistant proctors Korban Ali and Nurul Hamid Kanan found stale khichuri and rotten eggs.

Hall manager Zainal Abedin claimed the rotten eggs had been set aside to return them to suppliers, although they were stored in the same refrigerator where fresh food was kept.

Assistant Proctor Nurul Hamid Kanan said, "We will discuss the matter with hall authorities and the top administration. Until then, the facilities will remain closed."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্দোলন দমনে পুলিশের প্রাণঘাতী অস্ত্রের মজুত ৭ গুণ বাড়ানো হয়েছিল

গণঅভ্যুত্থানে তিন সপ্তাহের কম সময়ের মধ্যে কেন এত মানুষ প্রাণ হারান তা বুঝতে হলে তাকাতে হবে পুলিশের অস্ত্রভান্ডারের দিকে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘হিন্দি-চীনী ভাই ভাই’—পুরোনো স্লোগান ফিরছে কি?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে