Students lock CU hall canteen for serving stale food

Students of Chittagong University's AF Rahman Hall locked the hall canteen and an adjacent shop yesterday, alleging that they were selling unhygienic and stale food.

The incident took place around 2:30pm.

Witnesses said trouble began when the owner of the canteen served food to a student without washing his hands. When the student objected to the matter, the owner reportedly replied, "Eat it if you want, or leave it."

Angered by this, students locked the doors of the canteen.

During their visit, the hall's residential teacher Morshedul Haque, assistant proctors Korban Ali and Nurul Hamid Kanan found stale khichuri and rotten eggs.

Hall manager Zainal Abedin claimed the rotten eggs had been set aside to return them to suppliers, although they were stored in the same refrigerator where fresh food was kept.

Assistant Proctor Nurul Hamid Kanan said, "We will discuss the matter with hall authorities and the top administration. Until then, the facilities will remain closed."