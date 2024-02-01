Primary asst teachers' recruitment: 2nd phase written test tomorrow

The second phase of written exams for assistant teachers' recruitment in government primary schools will be held tomorrow.

The exams will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am at 22 district cities and towns of three divisions -- Khulna, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh.

The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) DG Shah Rezwan Hayat said all steps have been taken to hold the exam fairly. The deputy commissioners have directed the concerned officials of their respective districts, he said.

A total of examinees 4,39,443 will take part in the exams at 603 centres.

The first phase of the exams was held on December 8 last year and the result was published December 20.