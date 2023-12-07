JU students seize 20 buses over peer’s death

A group of students of Jahangirnagar University seized at least 20 buses of "Selfie Paribahan" today following the death of a former student who was hit by a bus of the same paribahan.

Witnesses said the students of the Economics Department stopped the buses and forced the drivers to park the vehicles in front of the main gate of the university.

The buses were seen parked on the side of the Dhaka-Aricha highway till filing this report around 10:00pm, reports our JU correspondent.

Rubel Parvez, a former student of the JU Economics Department, died after being hit by a bus of Selfie Paribahan in Dhamrai this morning, students said.

Parvez, who hailed from Mirzapur of Tangail, was a Management Trainee Officer in a private bank of Manikganj and used to live in a rented house in Dhamrai with his family.

Talking to this correspondent, some students said the buses of the Paribahan run recklessly on the highway and often causes accidents and deaths. "The buses will not be released until the transport authorities take appropriate measures," they said.

Sheikh Abul Hasan, inspector of Savar Highway Police Station, said the drivers and helpers of the busses have fled.

JU Assistant Proctor Roni Hossain said police have handed over the ex-student's body to the family.

"We have asked police to take necessary steps in this regard," he added.

Police said they would take action based on the complaint of the deceased family.

Abul Hasan said bus owners are trying to sit with the university administration to resolve the issue.