Class-VI TO IX: Annual exams to be held on short syllabus

This year's annual exams for classes six to nine will be conducted on a shortened syllabus, according to the guidelines issued by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) yesterday.

The year-end exams will be evaluated in two parts -- a learning assessment conducted throughout the year, which will account for 30 percent of the total marks, and an annual exam, which will carry the remaining 70 percent marks.

The NCTB said the assessments will be based on the contents of textbooks prepared under the National Curriculum 2022.

According to the guidelines, schools are responsible for conducting learning assessments under the supervision of their teachers. They are also required to prepare annual exam questions based on sample question papers provided by the NCTB. Using these questions, schools will administer the 2024 annual exams for their students.

The learning assessment would include activities such as unit work, pair work, and poster presentations, as outlined in the textbooks, said the guideline.

It said the records of completed assessments must be properly maintained, and all such activities should be completed before the annual exams begin.

A student will pass in a subject if they secure at least a D grade (33-39 marks). However, students receiving a D grade in three or more subjects will not be promoted to the next grade.

In such cases, the head of the institution, in consultation with the subject teachers, may offer special consideration for promotion, which will apply only for the 2024 academic year, the NCTB said.

In the new curriculum of 2022, there were no exams for these classes. Students were promoted based on continuous and summative assessment.

Education Adviser Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud recently said it does not seem that the new curriculum, especially the evaluation method, is implementable.