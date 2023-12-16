Amader Ei Potaka: Chhayanaut, DU celebrate Victory Day

Marking the 53rd Victory Day, Chhayanaut and Dhaka University jointly celebrated a cultural event titled "Amader Ei Potaka" at the central field of Dhaka University today.

This year, the institutions celebrated the seventh edition of this festivity.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal and Executive President of Chhayanaut Dr Sarwar Ali inaugurated the event.

The event concluded with a collective rendition of the national anthem, commemorating the moment of surrender of the Pakistan Army on December 16 in 1971.

Around 1,000 artists, teachers and students of Chhayanaut joined this event along with Thirteen Hussars Open Scouts Group, Bratachari, Azimpur Girls High School, Ati Bhawal Higher Secondary School, Udayan Higher Secondary School and College, Dhaka Imperial College, Nalanda Vidyalaya and Sunnydale.