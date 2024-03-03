2.38 lakh teachers appointed at primary schools in last 12 yrs

Says State Minister Begum Rumana Ali

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Begum Rumana Ali told parliament today that around 2.38 lakh teachers have been appointed at primary schools in the last 12 years.

The junior minister said this while replying to a tabled question of Awami League MP from Chattogram M Abdul Latif.

Of the total number, 5,205 were appointed as headmasters and 233,374 as assistant teachers, the state minister said in the scripted answer.

At present, the jobs of 104,875 private and registered primary school teachers have been nationalised, she also said.

In response to AL MP from Chapainawabganj Dr Samil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni said under the social security program, the number of beneficiaries in the country in the financial year 2023-24 has increased by one lakh persons.

The number of widows and husbands distressed allowance and disability allowance increased by 535,000 persons, Dipu Moni added.