US wants to work with interim govt on regional peace and stronger ties

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs shares comment after meeting with Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser

Washington wants to work with Bangladesh's interim government to advance ties and regional peace and security, said the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison M Hooker shared her comment on X after a meeting with Bangladesh's National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman in Washington.

"I had a great meeting with Bangladeshi National Security Advisor Rahman to discuss U.S. policy priorities and advance U.S.-Bangladesh ties. I look forward to continuing to work with the Interim Government to advance regional peace and security," she said.

Khalilur Rahman was in Washington as part of the Bangladesh delegation to negotiate the tariff talks with the US Trade Representative.