US policy on free polls beneficial to Bangladesh

Says Momen

The US is supporting Bangladesh through its insistence on a free and fair election, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday.

"We want free and fair elections and the US wants the same," he said while talking to journalists at the foreign ministry.

So, those who are trying to impede the national elections should face the US's 3C visa policy that was announced in May, he said.

Under the 3C visa policy, the US can decline the visa application or cancel the existing visas of those found to be undermining democracy.

The poll results will be acceptable by all, including foreigners, even if the BNP does not participate if the election is free and fair, Momen said.

In many countries, even in the US, the elections are held without many parties participating in it, he said.

"So, it is not a big deal at all if the BNP does not join the polls though the government wants it to join."

The US believes in the doctrine of reality and will definitely support a Bangladesh that is grounded on democratic principles, he said, while citing that the US was against Bangladesh's liberation war in 1971 but once the victory was achieved, they came around.

The other Western countries too are calling for free, fair, participatory and peaceful elections.

"We also want violence-free elections. We alone cannot do it. All parties need to be sincere about it," Momen said.

Asked about the US-Russia statements and counter-statements over Bangladesh elections recently, Momen said the government cannot stop them from speaking.

"They are friendly countries and if they advise something good, the government welcomes them. However, we won't accept unnecessary bossing," he said.

For some reason, foreign countries are interfering in Bangladesh's domestic affairs.

"We accept their advice with importance. However, we have a different reality. If they advise, we continuously engage with them," Momen said.

Asked about the withdrawal of sanctions on RAB by the US, he said: "The US is a mature government. For some reason, they sanctioned RAB. We are hopeful the sanctions will be withdrawn soon."