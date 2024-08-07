UN, US, Canada, EU want democratic transition of power

The UN, US, Canada and the EU have called for democratic transition of power and immediate actions to restore law and order in Bangladesh.

In separate statements, they also emphasised on ending vandalism and violence against the minorities and vengeance attacks, while also holding accountable those responsible for the killing of hundreds and injuring of thousands of people.

"The transition [of power] must be conducted in a transparent and accountable way, and be inclusive and open to the meaningful participation of all Bangladeshis," said Volker Türk, the UN Human Rights chief, on Monday following the resignation and fleeing of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India.

It is vital the transition of power in Bangladesh is peaceful and guided by human rights, in line with the country's international obligations quickly and that all emergency measures must be strictly limited in accordance with international law, he said.

"Everyone arbitrarily detained must be released, and all those responsible for human rights violations must be held to account," he said, adding that underlying issues and grievances must be addressed.

Türk reiterated his calls for a comprehensive, impartial and transparent investigation into all alleged human rights violations since July.

"In the current circumstances, and to ensure public confidence, an investigation should be conducted independently, and my Office stands ready to support this. The demands for justice and reform must be heeded."

At this pivotal moment, Bangladesh's international human rights obligations can serve as a road map for the transitional authorities and all political leaders.

"This is a time for national healing, including through an immediate end to violence, as well as accountability that ensures the rights of victims to truth and reparations, and a truly inclusive process that brings the country together on the way forward," Türk added.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged calm and restraint by all sides and emphasised the importance of a peaceful, orderly and democratic transition.

Guterress said he stands in full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and calls for the full respect of their human rights and underscored the need for a full, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into all acts of violence, said Farhan Haq, his deputy spokesperson, in a briefing in New York.

The US saluted the military for forming an interim government instead of cracking down further on protesters, said Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US state department.

"If it is true in fact that the army resisted calls to crack down on lawful protesters, that would be a positive development," he said, adding that the transition to an interim government is conducted in accordance with Bangladesh's laws.

A full and transparent investigation into the rights abuses is vital to ensure accountability for the deaths, he said, while also urging all parties to refrain from further violence and maintain calm.

Meanwhile, the EU diplomats in Bangladesh said they were "very concerned" about reports of attacks on minority groups and places of worship.

On Monday, more than 100 people were killed in mob violence in the capital and other districts. Police stations and Awami League offices also came under attack and looting.

Canada strongly condemns the human rights violations, deaths, torture, arbitrary arrests and lethal force used against the people, said its Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.

"During this transition, we urge all parties to respect and uphold democratic institutions and processes and the rule of law. It is vital that all those arrested in recent weeks be accorded due process in the justice system and that a full and impartial investigation be pursued to ensure accountability for crimes committed."

Canada calls for a quick and peaceful return to a democratic and inclusive civilian-led government in Bangladesh.

"We urge the people of Bangladesh to unite around the principles of freedom and democracy upon which their country was founded."