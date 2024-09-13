Diplomacy
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Sep 13, 2024 07:47 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 13, 2024 07:53 PM

Trade, commerce resume with Bangladesh: New Delhi

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma made the statement when he called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus
Trade and commerce between New Delhi and Dhaka have started, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma said.

He made the statement when he called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, said Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs, on Thursday.

Trucks are plying between the two countries carrying essential commodities and whatever else that is being traded between India and Bangladesh, he said.

The high commissioner had also conveyed India's commitment to taking forward the relationship in accordance with their respective national priorities.

"So that is how approach to our ties with Bangladesh are at present," said the MEA spokesperson while responding to a question in a weekly briefing in New Delhi.

Responding to a separate question, the spokesperson said US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu is visiting India and has several engagements.

He is attending the Ideas Summit Conference, which is being organised by the US-India Business Council.

