Peter Haas inaugurates US bakery Cinnabon in Dhaka's Banani

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas today inaugurated American bakery franchise Cinnabon in the capital today.

"Ambassadors often find themselves in sticky situations, but this is one I welcome joining in!" remarked the ambassador, his eyes gleaming with anticipation as he ordered lots of iconic swirls of Cinnabon's signature treats at Nilufa Heights on Kemal Ataturk Avenue in Banani.

Cinnabon's expansion into this market not only tantalises tastebuds but also bolsters the trade and investment relationship between the US and Bangladesh, he said, according to a statement from the US embassy in Dhaka.

"I look forward to seeing other famous American brands bring new options to Bangladesh diners and investing in the market," he said.

Foreign Commercial Service Officer John Fay and Public Diplomacy Counselor Stephen Ibelli of the US embassy echoed sentiments of excitement for the growing presence of American franchises in Bangladesh.

"Cinnabon joins a growing number of American franchises interested in operating in Bangladesh," said Fay, emphasising the role of American business interested in investing in Bangladesh, fostering cultural exchange and economic cooperation.