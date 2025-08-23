Pakistan commerce minister visits Ctg port

Assures cooperation for boosting bilateral trade, direct shipping

Pakistan's Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan has assured enhancing mutual cooperation between the two countries in areas including increased bilateral trade, direct shipping, and other matters of shared interest.

He made the remarks during a courtesy meeting with Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman yesterday, according to a press release issued by the CPA in the evening.

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin, who was also present at the meeting, discussed the prospects for expanding trade between the two countries.

At the meeting, the Pakistani minister inquired about the overall situation of Chattogram Port -- particularly its operations, container and cargo handling, labour management, foreign investment, automation, and various development indicators.

Khan also said that foreign operators were significantly contributing to Pakistan's ports.

While mentioning Hutchison Port Group's operation of a container terminal at Karachi Port Trust, the Pakistani minister also informed about UAE-based Abu Dhabi (AD) Port's management of a bulk terminal at Karachi Port Trust, and DP World's operation at Port of Qasim under long-term agreement.

CPA Chairman SM Moniruzzaman highlighted Chattogram port's record container handling last year, reduced vessel waiting time, shorter turnaround time, and ongoing steps for automation and digitalisation at the port.

Following the meeting, the Pakistani delegation visited operational activities of the port.

The visiting team included Trade and Investment Attache of Pakistan High Commission Zain Aziz, and Commercial Assistant Waqas Yasin.

Additional Secretary of the WTO wing at the Bangladesh Commerce Ministry Naznin Kauser Chowdhury, Bay Terminal Project Director Commodore Mahfuzur Rahman, and senior CPA officials were present at the time.