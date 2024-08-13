Interim govt to protect fundamental rights, freedom

Adviser Touhid Hossain tells foreign diplomats

The interim government is committed to promoting and protecting the fundamental rights and freedoms, said Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain.

"As part of our renewed nation-building efforts, Bangladesh would need the unstinting support and cooperation of the international community," he told more than 60 foreign diplomats based in Dhaka during his first diplomatic briefing at the State Guesthouse Padma yesterday.

The adviser appreciated the positive and constructive remarks of the international partners after the formation of the interim government, led by Prof Muhammad Yunus, on August 8.

"We affirmed that the government will uphold and promote all its international legal obligations, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law," Touhid told journalists after the diplomatic briefing.

He said the government will make sincere efforts to promote national reconciliation through inclusive dialogue and accountability.

The former foreign secretary said in a drastically changed scenario, all political parties are now free to express their views and opinions.

He said the government will ensure justice and accountability for all deaths and violence committed during the recent mass uprising through independent investigations and judicial process.

"In the process, the government will remain engaged with the relevant international partners, including the UN, to avail itself of appropriate support for facilitating such processes in a sound and seamless manner."

Responding to a question, Touhid said former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's stay in India will not impact the Dhaka-Delhi relationship.

"Bilateral relationship is established based on the mutual interests. If interests are compromised, the relationship does not sustain.

"There is no reason that our relationship with India will be affected for anyone's stay in India."

He said the interim government will work on essential policies and institutional reforms towards ensuring a democratic and prosperous future for the country.

Touhid said the previous Awami League government in its efforts to suppress the popular movement committed gross human rights violations by abusing and misusing state power.

However, the sheer force of "people's power" added momentum to the movement, leading to the fall of the authoritarian regime, led by Sheikh Hasina, he added.

The adviser said the most pressing task before the interim government is to bring normalcy in the overall law and order situation, and the government is working towards that end.

Some diplomats expressed concern over the safety of their citizens and diplomatic premises.

Touhid said ensuring safety and security of the diplomatic and consular premises and personnel is a core priority for the government.

He also said the government is pledge-bound to ensure safety and security of all religious and ethnic groups, and it will not tolerate any violence or intimidation against them.

"We said they [diplomats] should not be frustrated about the current situation. Competent people are in charge of the economic sector. We assured them of protecting their investments and profits."

A diplomat told the adviser that young people brought about a change in the country and they should have more representatives in the next parliament.

"I said there would be more young and women representatives in parliament in future."

About fake news in the media on religious minorities, Touhid said propaganda should be countered with facts.

"But we will not allow any violence or damages to occur. All those committing such crimes will be investigated," he added.

Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong yesterday wrote on X that her country looks forward to working with Prof Yunus' interim government. She welcomed Yunus' calls for peace, order and justice.

"Australia will continue to support a democratic and inclusive future for all Bangladeshis," she said.