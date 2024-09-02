India reaffirms cooperation on flood forecasting

Indian envoy Pranay Verma assures on border security as he meets home affairs adviser

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma has reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Bangladesh on flood forecasting and security issues.

During a courtesy meeting with the Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury at the Secretariat today, Verma also announced that Indian visa centres are now issuing a limited number of visas for Bangladeshi nationals, primarily for emergency medical needs and students pursuing studies abroad.

The meeting addressed a range of bilateral issues, including police reforms, border security, and the safety of Indian nationals in Bangladesh. Both sides agreed on the importance of reducing border killings to a minimum or zero by enhancing border security measures.

The adviser said, "Our two countries should work together on flood warning and forecasting."

In response, Verma assured Bangladesh of India's assistance with necessary data and information for flood warning and forecasting.

Jahangir Alam emphasised the need for the two countries to work closely on this issue.

The adviser also assured the high commissioner that Indian nationals residing in Bangladesh would be provided full security. He added that Indian students are welcome to continue their studies in Bangladesh.

The meeting was attended by Deputy High Commissioner Pawankumar Tulshidas Bade, First Secretary (Political) Gokul V K, and senior officials from Bangladesh's Ministry of Home Affairs.