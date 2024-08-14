India interested in working with Bangladesh interim govt: Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma today said India is interested to work with the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus.

"We are interested to advance our relationship with Bangladesh," Verma told media after a meeting with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

This is the first meeting by the Indian high commissioner with Touhid Hossain after formation of the interim government following the fall of the Awami League government and fleeing of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to India on August 5.

However, he did not say anything about how long Hasina would stay in India.