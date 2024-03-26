Diplomacy
Independence Day: India congratulates Bangladesh, its people

File photo

India today congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of its Independence Day.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu, in a letter addressed to Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, conveyed on her behalf and on behalf of the government and the people of India, warmest greetings to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the National Day of Bangladesh.

She highlighted the qualitative transformation in the India-Bangladesh relations in the last decade with remarkable growth in diverse areas.

The Indian president expressed confidence that the leadership of the two countries will continue to endeavour towards further strengthening of people-to-people links between the two countries.

