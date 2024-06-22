Hasina's state visit reflects depth of Bangladesh-India friendship: Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said the state visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India reflects the depth of the Bangladesh-India Maitri (friendship).

Hasina is the first state guest in India's new term shows the importance they attach to the Bangladesh-India relationship, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Bangladesh lies at the intersection of their Neighborhood First, Act East, SAGAR and Indo-Pacific policies.

"Being truly good neighbors, our ties are consolidating traditional areas and covering new ground," Jaishankar said in a message shared from X, formerly known as Twitter.

The documents signed today show the breadth of the bonds, he said.

"From seas to space, digital, green and health, military, rail and disaster, our two countries are collaborating across all avenues of human endeavor," said Jaishankar.

He said he is confident that under PM Narendra Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina's leadership, the Bangladesh-India partnership will keep growing from strength to strength.

A Quick Look at Outcomes

1. Shared Vision for India-Bangladesh Digital Partnership

2. Shared Vision for India-Bangladesh Green Partnership

3. MoU on Maritime Cooperation and Blue Economy

4. MoU between In-Space and Bangladesh's Ministry of ICT and Telecom

5. MoU between Ministry of Railways, Government of India and Ministry of Railways, Government of Bangladesh for railway connectivity

6. MoU for Cooperation in Oceanography between Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (BORI) and India's National Institute of Oceanographic Institute (NIO) under CSIR

7. MoU between Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington and Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC), Mirpur for cooperation concerning Military education in the field of strategic and operational studies

8. Renewal of MoU for cooperation in Health and Medicine

9. Renewal of MoU between NDMA and Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief for cooperation in the field of Disaster Management, Resilience and Mitigation

10. Renewal of MoU for cooperation in Fisheries.

Announcements:

(i) e- visa for Medical Patients from Bangladesh

(ii) New Assistant High Commission of India in Rangpur in Bangladesh

(iii) New train service between Rajshahi and Kolkata

(iv) New bus service between Chittagong and Kolkata

(v) Commencement of goods train services between Gede-Darsana and Haldibari-Chilahati upto Dalgaon

(vi) Construction of Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Sirajganj under grant assistance

(vii) Commencement of export of 40 MW of power from Nepal to Bangladesh through Indian grid

(viii) Joint Technical Committee for discussions on renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty

(ix) Visit of technical delegation to Bangladesh for project on conservation and management of Teesta River inside Bangladesh

(x) 350 training slots for Bangladeshi police officers

(xi) Muktijoddha Scheme for medical patients with an upper ceiling of 8 lakh per patient.