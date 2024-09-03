Govt cancels Momen’s contract as foreign secy

The government has cancelled the contractual appointment of Masud Bin Momen as the foreign secretary.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification to this effect yesterday.

On Sunday, a farewell reception was accorded to Masud Bin Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that was also attended by Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.

Masud Bin Momen took over the helm of the foreign ministry in 2019, and in November 2022, the Awami League government extended his tenure on a contractual basis for two years until December 6 this year.

Prior to his appointment as the foreign secretary, he served as the Bangladesh Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in New York since 2015.

Before that, he served as Bangladesh's Ambassador to Japan from 2012 to 2015.

He also served as Ambassador to Italy and as Permanent Representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Programme (WFP) and International Fund for Agricultural Development from 2008 to 2012.

The cancellation of Masud Bin Momen's contractual appointment follows the government recalling several officials posted abroad on deputation.

Bangladesh Ambassador to China, Md Jashim Uddin, is likely to be the next foreign secretary, said a MOFA official.

Meanwhile, the government has decided that Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam will perform routine duties as foreign secretary until further notice.