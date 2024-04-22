Energy Security: Dhaka looks for Doha’s greater role

Qatar Emir flies in today on 2-day visit

Bangladesh expects Doha will play an important role in ensuring Dhaka's energy security as Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani arrives in Dhaka today for a two-day visit.

"Qatar is rich in petroleum and natural gas. So, energy cooperation will be naturally discussed with importance. This visit of the emir will have an important role for increasing our energy mix and ensuring energy security," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told a press briefing at his ministry yesterday.

Asked if Dhaka would seek petroleum from Doha under deferred payment, he said, "We sought to buy oil from Saudi Arabia under deferred payment. As there would be discussion on fuel purchase, we may also talk about the deferred payment."

Emir Sheikh Tamim comes to Bangladesh as the two countries celebrate the 50 years of bilateral relationship. Bangladesh is one of the 10 countries that the emir is visiting this year.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will receive the emir at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this afternoon. He will fly to Dhaka by a special flight from the Philippines.

The next morning, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Emir Sheikh Tamim will hold a bilateral meeting at the Prime Minister's Office.

The emir will then join the official lunch to be hosted by President Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban. Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud will also have a courtesy meeting with the emir.

Recognising the friendship between Bangladesh and Qatar, a park under construction at Balurmath of Mirpur's Kalshi and a street from Mirpur ECB Chattar to Kalshi Flyover will be named after Emir Sheikh Tamim. He is scheduled to inaugurate the structures tomorrow afternoon.

Around 400,000 Bangladeshis are staying in Qatar, the second largest expatriate community there, while the bilateral trade is more than $3.6 billion. Bangladesh currently imports LNG (liquefied natural gas) under an agreement signed last year for 1.5 million tonnes of LNG annually for 15 years.

Last year, the two countries also inked an agreement for deployment of 1,129 members of Bangladeshi Armed Forces to Qatar. "We will raise the issue of deploying them during the visit," said a foreign ministry official.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said Dhaka and Doha will ink six agreements on double-taxation avoidance and tax evasion, cooperation in legal matters, shipping, mutual investment promotion and protection, exchange of prisoners and formation of a joint business council.

The two sides will also sign five MoUs on manpower, port management, higher education and scientific research, cooperation in youth and sports, and cooperation in diplomatic training, he added.

Md Ruhul Amin, secretary of expatriates' welfare ministry, said the MoU on manpower will facilitate both sides to address problems of Bangladeshi migrant workers.

Hasan Mahmud said Bangladesh would seek investments in various sectors, including in renewable energy and financial sectors, port management, and ask for sending more skilled manpower and exporting ceramics, leather and garment products, and pharmaceuticals.

A foreign ministry official said Qatar is eager for port management in Chattogram and Matarbari.

"We expect the visit of Qatar's emir to be a milestone in our relationship," the foreign minister said.

Qatar is an influential country for its geopolitical position for mediating any crisis in the Middle East, he said.

Asked whether Qatar and Bangladesh would discuss the Israel-Iran tension and the Palestine crisis, Hasan Mahmud said, "Our position on Gaza is very clear. We have always been by the side of the Palestinians. In any international forum, Bangladesh spoke for them strongly. Qatar is also playing a mediator role between Israel and Hamas."

"We want the killings of the Palestinians by Israel to end. The whole Muslim world wants this. As Qatar is mediating this, the issue may be discussed."