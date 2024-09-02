Dhaka may review MoUs signed with Delhi in June

Says foreign affairs adviser; govt may seek Hasina’s extradition if court asks

Dhaka may review the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed with New Delhi during former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in June this year.

"MoUs are not the final agreements. We can definitely review these if our interests were not protected. We will sign agreements on the issues that protect our interests," Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain told reporters at the foreign ministry yesterday.

During Hasina's visit to India, the two countries signed seven new MoUs that include on maritime cooperation, joint research on oceanography, rail connectivity, and on two separate shared visions of digital partnership and green partnership.

The MoUs also includes collaboration for Joint Small Satellite Project. One of the most discussed MoUs was on providing rail transit to India through Bangladesh.

"Before reaching the level of agreements, MoUs are always reviewed. So, those can definitely be reviewed," Touhid said.

He rejoined the office yesterday after a visit to Cameron where he attended a meeting of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation on August 29-30. Before that, he was in the US for a pre-scheduled private visit.

Bangladesh has been implementing some projects under the Indian Line of Credit, but the work of the projects remains suspended as the Indian contractors have gone to India amid the recent students-led movement that led to the ouster of the Awami League government.

On August 5, Hasina fled to India and has been there since then.

Asked about the projects, the foreign affairs adviser said it is normal that after any revolution, there is some level of chaos, and that's what has happened in the country.

"There were problems with law and order and there is no question about it. However, we have been able to bring it under control.

"As everything is getting normal, the Indian contractors will also feel that and resume work," he said, adding, "The ongoing projects have to be completed."

He said the government will seek extradition of Hasina from India if the legal procedures require it as there have been numerous cases filed against her, including those of killing people.

"If the court asks us to bring her back, we will try to act accordingly … it is up to India if it extradites her. They are supposed to do it, but there is a legal process. I don't know how it can happen."

The interim government has cancelled red passports of former ministers and lawmakers.

Asked about the status of Hasina in India, Touhid said he had no idea about it. "You rather ask the Indian authorities."