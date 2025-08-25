Dar, Khaleda discuss ways to normalise relations

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at her Gulshan residence yesterday evening to enquire about her health.

He arrived there around 7:00pm, said BNP media cell member Shyrul Kabir Khan.

Zahid later told reporters that Khaleda and Dar discussed normalising relations between the two countries in the interest of their peoples. They also spoke about working together in the international arena.

The discussion also touched on Bangladesh's move towards an improved political climate, which everyone praised, he said.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Pakistan FM visited ailing Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman at his residence. According to a Jamaat press release, Dar wished him a speedy recovery.

Shafiqur expressed gratitude for the courtesy visit, which the statement said was held in a warm and cordial atmosphere.