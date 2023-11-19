Cannot be like America overnight: Momen

Based on the country's reality, Bangladesh will work on its own to improve labour rights, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today in response to the US' Presidential Memorandum on Advancing Worker Empowerment, Rights, and High Labour Standards Globally rolled out on Friday.

"They [the US] are a country of sanctions. They may impose it... They are rich, but we will work on our own, based on our reality. We cannot be like America overnight," he told journalists at the foreign ministry when asked if the US would impose any sanctions against Bangladesh relating to labour rights.

In a briefing, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US will work to hold those accountable who threaten, intimidate, and attack union leaders, labour rights defenders, and labour organisations, including using things like sanctions, trade penalties, and visa restrictions.

Blinken said they want to be there for people like Kalpona Atker, a Bangladeshi garment worker and activist, who says that she is alive today because the US embassy advocated on her behalf.

The US is Bangladesh's second-largest export destination, with annual exports worth about $11 billion in 2022, after the European Union. However, the US has been vocal about labour rights, specifically trade union rights, and living wage.

An EU delegation, during its recent visit to Bangladesh, raised questions about the implementation of the National Action Plan on labour reforms. Bangladesh officials said that 80 percent of the targets of the NAP has been achieved including amending the Labour Act. The rest of the aspects of labour reforms will be included in the act early next year, the delegation told journalists.

Momen said the RMG workers' wage was raised by 56 percent. Besides, there are facilities for housing, medical and maternal leave. The provisions for trade unions were also relaxed.

He suggested that foreign buyers raise the price of products, which can help increase workers' wages.

Momen said the US had slavery for 250 years before abolishing it in 1862.

"Today, the US per capita income is $65,000 whereas it is only $2,800 in Bangladesh. Making a comparison, our workers are much better off," he said.

Asked about the possibility of dialogue with the BNP on elections, Momen said his party is always ready for dialogue, but the question is with whom. "We cannot hold dialogue with terrorists."

Many BNP leaders may leave the party and join other parties to join polls if BNP does not participate, he added.

Earlier, he met a Scottish delegation of cross-party MPs and discussed cooperation on climate change, Rohingya crisis, and investment in Bangladesh.