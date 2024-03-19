Boost global popularity of Bangladeshi textile goods: president

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today called upon businessmen, investors and textile engineers to focus on making Bangladeshi textile products more popular and attractive in the global market.

The president made the remarks when a delegation of Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX) paid a courtesy call on him at the Bangabhaban.

President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting with the delegation.

Butex vice-chancellor Professor Shah Alimuzzaman briefed the president about the academic activities of the university.

Shahabuddin said textile is one of the main sectors in the economy of Bangladesh and the highest foreign exchange earner in the current context.

He said the role of textile engineers in the modernisation and diversification of textile products is very important.

The president urged the university authorities to conduct academic activities following the global standard and ensure the best use of information technology.

During the meeting, members of the delegation said that in 1957, when he was a minister of the then government, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman allotted land in Tejgaon for the construction of academic and residential buildings of the Textile Institute and started construction of the institute. Later, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina established it as Bangladesh Textile University in 2010.

Secretaries of the president's office were also present.