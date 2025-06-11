Villagers besiege police station over women’s arrest

Despite the chaos, police eventually sent the accused to court under tight security

Over 100 villagers besieged Kumarkhali Police Station in Kushtia for nearly an hour today, protesting the arrest of three women in connection with an attack on another woman accused of theft.

A chase and counter-chase ensued between police and locals as the latter tried to snatch the arrestees from police custody.

Despite the chaos, police eventually sent the accused to court under tight security.

According to statements from villagers gathered at the police station premises, the woman who filed the case had allegedly stolen beef from a refrigerator and cash from a neighbour's house on Monday afternoon.

The family members reportedly caught her red-handed, beat her severely and shaved her head.

Later that night, village-level arbitration took place, during which she was fined after being found guilty.

Rejecting the arbitration's decision, the woman filed a case the following day, accusing seven women from the village. Police arrested three of them this morning.

The news of the arrests quickly spread, prompting villagers to rush to the police station around 11:00am and stage a protest demanding the release of the detainees.

Md Solaiman Sheikh, officer-in-charge of Kumarkhali Police Station, said the accused were sent to court in line with legal procedure, despite obstruction from the villagers.

He added that the situation is now under control.