Vandalism at metro station: Journo, five others placed on remand

Vandals damaged a ticket vending machine and furniture in a room of the Mirpur-10 metro rail station on Friday afternoon. The attack caused extensive damage to the station and it will take at least one year to make the station operational again, said DMTCL. Photo: Courtesy of DMTCL

A Dhaka court yesterday placed six people, including a journalist, on a five-day remand for interrogation in connection with a case filed over the vandalism of the Kazipara Metro Station in the city's Mirpur.

The six are Hafiz Al Asad, Sanaul Haque Niru, Alamgir, Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Abdul Aziz Sultan, and Mayeen.

Hafiz, alias, Saeed Khan, is the organising secretary of a faction of the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ).

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arobia Khanam passed the order after case investigating officer Asaduzzaman Munshi, an inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, produced the arrestees before her court with a 10-day remand prayer.

The magistrate also rejected a bail petition filed for Saeed Khan, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

According to the case documents, some 5,000-6,000 people attacked the Kazipara Metro Rail Station in Mirpur between 4:30pm and 7:30pm on July 19.

Armed with local weapons, they broke into the Kazipara Metro Rail Station. They vandalised the station, looted valuable machinery and equipment, and torched the place, the investigator said in the police forwarding report submitted before the court.

According to the report, the damages to this metro rail station are estimated to be Tk 100 crore.