Two hanging bodies recovered the same day in Netrokona

They were found from two separate locations

Police recovered the hanging bodies of two men in Purbadhala upazila of Netrakona on the same day. The bodies were found this morning at separate locations in the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Joycharan Biswas, 73, of Hatdhala village in Agia union, and Borhan Uddin, also known as Billal, 18, of Jawani village in Narandia union.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Purbadhala Police Station, Mohammad Nurul Alam, confirmed the matter, saying that the bodies had been sent to the morgue of Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

According to police sources, Joycharan left home on Tuesday night after arguing with his wife as Tk 65,000 went missing from their house.

Neighbours found him hanging on the veranda of a nearby house later at dawn today.

Meanwhile, locals spotted Borhan's body hanging from a tree in Jawani village the same morning. On information, police from the Shyamganj Investigation Centre recovered the body.