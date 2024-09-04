Top criminal Sweden Aslam walks out of Kashimpur jail on bail

Top criminal Sheikh Aslam, known as Sweden Aslam, was released from Gazipur's Kashimpur High Security Central Jail Kashimpur Jail on bail last night.

Sweden Aslam walked out of jail at 9:00pm yesterday after his bail papers reached there, Senior Jail Superintendent Muhammad Abdullah Al-Mamun told The Daily Star today.

Sweden Aslam, hailed from Chatiar area under Nawabganj Police Station in Dhaka, is accused in 22 cases, of which nine filed over murders, according to police.

Kashimpur High Security Central Jail district Lutfar Rahman said that he was shifted to Kashimpur jail in 2014. After his bail papers were verified, he was released at night, he said.

After his arrest on January 31, 2005, he stayed in various prisons before he landed at Kashimpur jail.