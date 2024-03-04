Teacher 'shoots', injures student during class in Sirajganj

A teacher shot at and injured a student during class at Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College in Sirajganj this afternoon, police said.

Arafat Abir Tamal, a third-year student, was admitted to the hospital with a wound in his right thigh, Arifur Rahman Mandal, superintendent of Sirajganj police, told The Daily Star.

Students told police that the teacher, Raihan Sharif, opened fire, leaving Arafat injured, the SP said.

Police picked up Raihan following the incident, the SP said, adding they are investigating the incident.

The police officer said the injury was not as severe as it could have been as the bullet first hit the mobile phone in the student's pocket.

The incident took place when Raihan was taking class around 3:30pm.

Some students had an altercation with the teacher. At one stage, Raihan opened fire at the students, leaving Tamal injured, police sources said.

A tense situation is prevailing at the college campus and additional police force were deployed.