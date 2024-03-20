SC issues status quo on Viqarunnisa’s 169 first graders’ admissions

The Supreme Court today issued status quo on cancelation of 169 first graders' admissions into Viqarunnisa Noon School and College and on fresh admission in the seats, which felt vacant after cancellation of their admissions, for two months.

The cancelation of admission of 169 students will remain effective and Viqarunnisa authorities cannot admit new students into the vacant seats for next two months following the apex court order, Viqarunnisa school's lawyer Muhammad Rafiul Islam told The Daily Star.

The Appellate Division of the SC also asked the High Court to hear and dispose of the rule that on January 23 questioned the legality of the authorities' action for admitting 169 students of class one into Viqarunnisa school earlier in next two months.

A four-member bench of the apex court headed Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order following a petition filed by guardians of 36 students challenging the HC order that asked Viqarunnisa authorities to cancel admission of 169 students on charges of irregularities.

Other three judges of the bench are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain.

During hearing on a writ petition, the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil directed the authorities concerned of Viqarunnisa to admit students of 169 vacant seats of the institution in a week.

Earlier in that day, Viqarunnisa's lawyer Rafiul Islam informed the HC bench that the authorities concerned of the institution have cancelled the admissions of 169 students of class one from the school for breaching the age limit policy.

Senior lawyers Mohammad Syed Ahmed Raza and Mustafizur Rahman Khan appeared for the guardians while advocate Md Shameem Sardar stood for the writ petitioners during the hearing of the petition yesterday.