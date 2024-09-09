Sagar-Runi murder: 113th extension of probe report submission deadline

A Dhaka court today extended till October 15 the deadline for submitting the probe report of a case filed over the murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in February 2012.

This is the 113th extension of the deadline for probe report submission.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order as Investigation Officer Khondoker Md Shafiqul Alam, also an Additional Superintendent of Police at Rab, failed to submit the report today, said court police.

On August 4, the same court asked Rab to submit the investigation report by today.

Sagar, news editor at private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11, 2012, in their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar.

Their only son, Mahir Sarowar Megh, then 5, was at home at that time.

Nousher Ali Roman, Runi's brother, filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Police Station on the following day.