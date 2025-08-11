Purbachal plots: Trial begins against Hasina, Joy, Putul

The trial of 23 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul, began at a Dhaka court today in three cases filed over alleged irregularities in the allocation of plots under the Purbachal New Town project.

Three complainants -- Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Md Salahuddin and assistant directors Afnan Jannat Keya and SM Rashedul Hasan, gave their depositions before Judge Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-5.

Proceedings lasted over two hours in the absence of all accused.

For over two hours, the complainants described the alleged corruption involving Hasina, Joy, Putul and 20 others, accusing them of receiving plots in violation of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) rules and provisions.

The judge set August 26 for the next hearing.

A separate trial against Sheikh Rehana, her son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, and daughters British MP Tulip Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq, along with several current and former officials of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and Rajuk, in three other cases over similar allegations is pending with another Dhaka court.

On July 31, charges were framed against 29 people, including Hasina, Rehana, Joy and Putul, in six cases relating to the same allegations of irregular plot allocation in the Purbachal project.

On July 1, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib ordered the government to issue six gazette notifications summoning the 28 individuals to appear in court, after police submitted reports on previously issued arrest warrants, said court sources.

On April 10, 13 and 15, the same court had issued arrest warrants against Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Putul, Tulip, Azmina, and Radwan, along with others, after taking cognisance of the charges.

The ACC submitted six charge sheets on March 25, naming Hasina as a common accused in all six cases.

The commission has listed all accused as fugitives.

The anti-graft body lodged the cases on January 12 with its Dhaka Integrated District Office.

According to the case statement, prime accused Putul concealed information about ownership of housing or apartments by her and her family members within Rajuk's jurisdiction, and abused the authority of her mother Hasina, then serving as a public servant, by influencing and colluding with 14 public officials in the allocation process.

The ACC alleged that Hasina, in collusion with senior Rajuk officials, unlawfully secured six plots -- each measuring 10 kathas,

in the diplomatic zone of Sector 27 of the Purbachal New Town project for herself, Joy, Putul, Rehana, Bobby and Azmina, despite their ineligibility under existing regulations.